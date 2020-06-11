Houston Officials Announce COVID-19 “Public Threat Level System”

6/11/2020 3pm – Mayor Sylvester Turner joins Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to announce the county’s new COVID-19 “Public Threat Level System.”

As of now, 102 new cases in Harris County. 15,552 total cases exist locally. 267 deaths have occurred in southeast Texas.

Experts say the second wave of coronavirus is already upon us as numbers continue to escalate throughout the country.

At least 20 states, including Texas are leading in numbers as the U.S. reports 2.2 million cases in the country.

Here in Harris County, we have 15,238 cases. In the City of Houston, cases continue to increase over time.

2,000 patients were hospitalized in Texas on Wednesday. Texas was one of the first in the country to begin reopening back on May 1st.

Today, we’re expected to find out from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo about whether the stay-at-home order will be extended. It expired last night at midnight. Mayor Turner is expected to join her today.

With so many states seeing an increase in Coronavirus infections, would you say we are reopening the country too soon? Sound off online!

