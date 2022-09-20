If you spot a gold ribbon this month, pinned to a lapel or hanging from a door, it’s possible someone you know is impacted by childhood cancer.



That’s because September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. Pediatric Oncologist Nicholas McGregor with Baylor Scott and White says about 45 children are diagnosed with cancer every day – that actually makes it exceptionally rare.

However, for those impacted by the disease, he says September can hold special meaning.



“I think it’s important to remember the kids that have died. Secondly, it serves a purpose to honor those patients and families who have gone through this journey or process, and may still have side effects,” said Dr. Nicholas McGregor, Baylor Scott & White.

Dr. McGregor says those who participate in childhood cancer awareness often hold fundraisers in honor of sick children. He noted pediatric cancer receives about 4% of the federally funded dollars going to cancer research. That makes fundraisors critucal for area organizations.

Here are two ways you can help.

You can make a monetary donation to the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center. The hospital also accepts new toys, games and personal items for children and adolescents with cancer and blood disorders. You can also give your time and talents by becoming a Periwinkle Arts in Medicine volunteer. For more ways to give to Texas Children’s, you can visit the Cancer and Hematology Center website.

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance provides emotional, educational and practical support to families of children with cancer. You can learn more about them or make a donation at https://candle.org/.