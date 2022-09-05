HOUSTON (CW39) — According to the latest data available from the CDC, suicide rates in 2020 were 30% higher than in the year 2000. Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States for people ages 10 to 44. It was responsible for nearly 46,000 deaths in 2020.

In that same year, the CDC estimates 12.2 million adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.2 million made a plan, and 1.2 million attempted suicide. That is one death every 11 minutes.

Texas had the nation’s second-most number of suicides, accounting for nearly 3,924 deaths in 2020.

If you are experience a mental-health related distress or worried about a loved in need of support during a crisis, you can call or text 988.

If you are a veteran or a service member, you can also call or text 988 and press option 1. You will then be connected with a trained crisis counselor.

There is also a chat service available on the website 988lifeline.org.

988 is confidential, free, and available 24/7 year round.