HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you plan on getting the monkeypox or COVID-19 vaccines, Harris County and city health officials say it’s best to space them out.

“Unfortunately, [we] have both viruses circulating. The recommendation is to space them a little bit just in terms of potential side effects – the arm soreness, the fatigue, etc. But you can in fact receive both vaccines,” said Ericka Brown, the local health authority for Harris County Public Health.

How far apart should you take between shots? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention co-administration guidelines state that the monkeypox vaccine should not be delayed during an outbreak, even after a recent coronavirus immunization. However, there are certain people who may consider waiting four weeks between the vaccines.

While the CDC has no current data on administering both vaccines at the same time, they advise the wait time, especially for teen boys and young men, to help reduce the risk of myocarditis, a rare complication that causes inflammation of the heart muscle, or pericarditis, inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart.