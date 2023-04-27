TEXAS (KIAH) – Not all stress is bad. It is a physiological response in order to heighten our awareness, say in a dangerous situation. But that response is gone quickly.

For this National Stress Awareness Month, we talk to our partners at Baylor Scott & White about bad stress. They said our bodies have an ability to deal with most levels of stress. The issue is when we go over that level.

When our body goes into high stress, signs and symptoms include:

headaches

dizziness

nausea

vomiting

confusion

memory loss

not being able to sleep at night

“So really watching for some of those symptoms, also taking breaks when you know that you’re stressed, take a walk, talk to a friend, watch a television show, or engage in a game or something that you find enjoyment in,” said Carol Nwelue, MD, Baylor Scott & White Health.