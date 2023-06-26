HOUSTON (KIAH) — We could soon diagnose a variety of cancers with a simple breath test. A clinical trial is under in the United Kingdom that could help detect cancer in the gut, pancreas and esophagus at an early stage using the new technology.

The doctors behind developing the breath test said the results have shown a 90 percent accuracy rate in previous trials. Their goal is to catch the disease in its earliest stages before it has had time to seriously harm a patient.

“If we wait too much, and the patient has an early cancer, then it will become a late cancer by the time the patient has very definitive symptoms. So really where is the balance here. So, what we think, rather than wait and see, do the (breathalyzer) test,” said Professor George Hanna, Head of Surgery and Cancer, Imperial College London.

How can this test detect cancer with just your breath? Doctors explain that different tumors and the environment around it produce unique metabolites, and some of the metabolites can be detected in the gas phase.

“Different organs they have different background structure and they have a different environment. Their metabolite will depend on the type of the cancer and the environment of the cancer – that’s why they are different. The technology now allows us to pick up those compounds in very, very, low levels, part per billions, part per trillions. It’s like a drop in a swimming pool,” explained Hanna.

Once these compounds enter the lungs, even in the smallest amount, they can be detected when we breathe out.

So just like a blood sample can test for kidney function or your iron levels, a breath test can detect multiple cancers.

