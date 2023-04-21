New research finds that a cancer vaccine made from mRNA technology has improved the life span of melanoma patients.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. Moderna and Merck are working on a vaccine that would hopefully help curb the fatality rate downward.

In their investors release, Moderna shared data showing the inoculation in combination with KEYTRUDA reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 44%, compared to KEYTRUDA, alone in stage III/IV melanoma patients with high risk of recurrence.

“Today’s results provide further encouragement for the potential of mRNA as an individualized neoantigen therapy to positively impact patients with high-risk resected melanoma,” said Dr. Kyle Holen, M.D. Moderna’s Senior Vice President and Head of Development, Therapeutics and Oncology.