HOUSTON (KIAH) — March 17 was World Sleep Day, and the 2023 theme is Sleep is Essential for Health. Just like eating well and exercising, sleep is foundational to our physical, mental, and social well-being, according to the World Sleep Society.

“Just as your computer and your phone need their downtime to kind of reboot and reset. That’s what sleep does for our body too, and make sure that all of the systems are working correctly,” said Dr. Carol Nwelue, Baylor Scott & White Health.

She explained when you aren’t getting enough sleep, you are a bit more forgetful. You may notice you are having more accidents around the house.

“And you don’t notice having not having enough sleep can be as detrimental as driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” she said.

According to the Sleep Foundation, adults between 18 and 64 need seven or more hours of sleep per night. Adults over 65 need seven to eight hours. Anything lower or higher than that can impact your health.

However, more than a third of U.S. adults are getting less than the recommended amount of sleep.

“Studies have shown that less than six hours can be detrimental and even cause heart disease, and more than eight hours can have the same effect,” Dr. Nwelue warned.

According to the Sleep Foundation, there are healthy sleep habits you can put into action.

During the day:

Aim for at least 20 minutes of exercise a day.

Avoid or limit caffeine in the late afternoon and at night.

Plan out meal times. It’s best to avoid heavy meals within two to three hours of bedtime.

Get bright light exposure early in the day. Light, especially natural light, is the key driver of your circadian rhythm.

At night:

Avoid screen time for as long as you can before bed.

Establish a sleep schedule.

Don’t drink alcohol at the end of the night.

Create a sleep-friendly bedroom.

Try a white noise machine to wind down when the lights go out.