HOUSTON (KIAH) – Don’t let allergies and asthma be the Grinch that steals your holiday joy. Scented candles, Christmas trees, and cozy fires can all be triggers for allergy and asthma sufferers.

Pulmonologist Mark Millard, Baylor Scott & Health, said it’s possible your live Christmas trees can be a big trigger for allergy sufferers, but not for the reason you may think.

If your live tree is a pine tree, well those don’t pollinate in the middle of winter, but they are alive and are dying. And what grows on dying things — mold.

“When you look at studies that have actually measured pollen counts indoors, mold pollen counts before and after a Christmas tree has been there for a week or two, they’re 10 times higher. So, mold allergies are a real cause of Christmas tree allergies,” explained Pulmonologist, Baylor Scott & White Health.

So, could an artificial tree be the solution? Dr. Millard says only if you’ve done a good job keeping it dust-free.

What if it’s covered with that faux-white snow? That’s especially tricky – because the chemicals in flocking can trigger asthma attacks.