HOUSTON (KIAH) – We live in a digital world, and we know that screens capture our attention for hours. But how does having the world in the palm of our hands affect our mental health, especially for our teens.

CW39 Houston’s Idolina Peralez sits down with Jason Mahr, a student coach with Southwestern Coaching who works with teens on a daily basis, and he has delivered a TED Talk on how technology affects children.

In this interview, he discusses what teens tell them about their experience on social media, what they are looking for, and what parents can do to help their children.