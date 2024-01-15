HOUSTON (KIAH) – The artic air is here, with the wind chill advisory Monday morning and the hard freeze yet to come for Tuesday and Wednesday, here is what doctors said about the frigid temperatures.

They recommend wearing layers.

Make sure that that outer layer is wind resistant.

The layer closest to your body make sure it is moisture wicking. If too much sweat develops, we are more susceptible to having our body temperature drop.

Then of course grab the hats, scarves, and warm socks and shoes.

Doctors also advised to know the signs of hypothermia, which happens when the body’s temperature gets dangerously low when being exposed to extremely cold air.

Warning signs include:

Uncontrollable shivering

Memory loss

Disorientation

Slurred speech

Drowsiness

“If an individual develops hypothermia, we have to think that our body temperature is much lower than it should be at baseline, so then that negatively impacts all the metabolic processes that our body can do,” explained Dr. “So that can lead us to hospitalization and potentially death is not handled accordingly.”

Those most at risk are small children and older adults with inadequate food, clothing, or heating. It’s best to just limit your time outdoors and check in on your neighbors.