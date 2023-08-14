TEXAS (KIAH) – For many, back-to-school also means back to outdoor practice, either in sports, marching band, and cheerleading. But how do we keep our kids safe in our Texas summer heat?

Sports medicine physician Laura Irvin, Baylor Scott and White, said there are things parents can do to start preparing their children for safe and healthy athletic activity.

First, gradually exposing your athlete to exercising outdoors can help their body adjust to high temperatures.

Second, make sure students are hydrated before they start practice.

“Hydration, and so that’s drinking water. Not only right before you’re going to go out on the field, but the day before that, making sure the kids are drinking at least eight glasses of water a day can help throughout that period,” said Dr. Irvin. “But it’s also making sure they’re not dehydrated with electrolytes, so that’s mixing in a sports drink as well.

Irvin added she commonly sees both parents and athletes underestimate their need for sleep. She explained making sure your child gets enough rest will help prevent injury and promote recovery.