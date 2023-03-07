TEXAS (KIAH) – The norovirus is at a seasonal high, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Norovirus is more commonly known as a stomach bug, and the season runs from November to April. So far, there have been more than 250 outbreaks, and that is 100 less than this same time last year.

Unlike other illness, such as the the flu or COVID, this Norovirus’s main symptoms are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain or stomach cramping.

You can prevent norovirus by staying out of very close quarters with others and of course, washing your hands regularly.

“This virus spreads very quickly and often is spread by not using good hygiene when preparing food and washing your hands before you eat,” said Dr. Carol Nwelue, Baylor Scott & White Health.

The CDC offers additional preventative measures to protect yourself again the norovirus:

Wash hand often

Rinse fruits and vegetables

Cook shellfish thoroughly

Stay home when sick and for two days after symptoms stop

Avoid preparing food for others when sick and for two days after symptoms stop