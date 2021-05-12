Study: Houstonians are not getting enough sleep

HOUSTON (CW39) — The goal of getting enough sleep has become even more difficult during the pandemic. The leading causes for lack of sleep include stress, overworking, and excessive stimulant consumption.

A recent study by VAAY, a well-being and CBD lifestyle brand, ranked cities around the world for residents’ sleep quality. Houston ranks 48 out of 75 for overall sleep quality.

People living in Amsterdam, Netherlands, have the best quality sleep in the study, followed by Auckland, New Zealand, and Glasgow, UK.

Residents of So Paulo, Brazil have the poorest quality sleep, followed by Tokyo, Japan, and Los Angeles.

People in Tokyo also undersleep the most (61% of the population), followed by Seoul, South Korea (56%) and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (51%).

