STUDY: More worried about weight gain over hygiene amid quarantine

More people are worried about weight gain than oral care during quarantine. That’s according to a new survey.

Advanced Dermatology recently surveyed nearly 1,500 people that are working from home due to Coronavirus to learn more about their disrupted habits and routines including hygiene and beauty habits while working remotely.

Here’s what they found:

54% of surveyed respondents say they’re worried about potential weight gain while working remotely. Top reasons include 1. Being less physically active (44%) 2. Having easier access to food (37%) 3. Eating more to cope with anxiety (19%).

One in five admit to brushing their teeth less than normal, while one in three say they’re showering and doing laundry less often than normal.

61% say they’re doing their hair less and just 19% are regularly wearing makeup.

91% of respondents say they dress more casually working from home, however 50% of respondents said they dress up for video calls and 46% put makeup on for video calls.