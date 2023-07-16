HOUSTON (KIAH) – July is UV Safety Awareness Month, and UV radiation is the main factor responsible for skin cancers. Five or more sunburns more than doubles your risk of developing potentially deadly melanoma, according to the The Skin Cancer Foundation.

If you sustain sun damage in the form of a sunburn, try these tips from from The Skin Cancer Foundation:

Drink water, juice or sports drinks to replace bodily fluids.

Take a cool bath in tepid water to soothe the skin.

Gently apply a light moisturizer to the skin.

Stay out of the sun until the burn fades.

Above all, the next time you are in the sun, do not burn!

For more information about keeping you and your family sun safe, visit skincancer.org.