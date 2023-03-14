KIAH (CW39) — One in 10 Americans live with diabetes, making millions of tiny decisions to keep themselves alive. For the most resourced patients in America, the burden of diabetes still looms large over their heads–so what does that mean for patients without access to the best of the best in tools and treatments? A panel of perspectives that span the diabetic ecosystem from superstars to policy stars and beyond to answer the question: Are we doing enough?

During the panel, participants will discuss the current diabetes landscape, what a day in the life of a person with diabetes looks like, health equity and access in diabetes care, and how new technology like continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) is helping ease the burden of one of the world’s most prevalent diseases.

On the panel this year is are big names such as:

Nick Jonas – Multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, actor, philanthropist, and co-founder of nonprofit Beyond Type 1. Nick has had Type 1 diabetes for 17-plus years.

– Multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, actor, philanthropist, and co-founder of nonprofit Beyond Type 1. Nick has had Type 1 diabetes for 17-plus years. Colorado State Representative Leslie Herod – The first LGBTQ+ Black person elected to the Colorado legislature, Leslie’s work focuses on equity in all sectors, including improving the health outcomes of BIPOC people.

– The first LGBTQ+ Black person elected to the Colorado legislature, Leslie’s work focuses on equity in all sectors, including improving the health outcomes of BIPOC people. Mireya Martínez – Senior Pastor of Pattison UMC in the greater Houston area who has had Type 2 diabetes for 20-plus years.

Senior Pastor of Pattison UMC in the greater Houston area who has had Type 2 diabetes for 20-plus years. Jake Leach – Chief Operating Officer at Dexcom, a leader in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with all types of diabetes.

Meanwhile, in Houston, there is a local bakery own by two men whose baked goods are creating inclusion at the dessert table. Chipmonk baking presents their line of diabetic friendly cookies and bites for those who need to be mindful of their health. They join CW39 to showcase how they are doing their part in bringing awareness to diabetes in our community, helping other small businesses gain traction, and supplying us with delicious snacks!