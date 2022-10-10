HOUSTON (KIAH) — When you get sick, who do you turn to? This week is National Primary Care Week, an occasion to encourage everyone to make their first call to a primary care doctor.

Better yet, primary care physician Dr. Kim McMillin, with Baylor Scott and White, urges you to schedule an annual physical before you have a health concern.

Dr. McMillin said people without primary care doctors often rely on unreliable internet information or start off with the wrong type of doctor for their health condition wasting time and money. That’s why she urges people to build a relationship with a primary care doctor they can trust.

“Getting the things, the preventative services that you need for your particular age. Yes,

that’s what primary care does. But, primary care also helps you solve problems and they

help you solve problems with the cleanest, most efficient manner possible without

doctor shopping and doctor hopping,” said Dr. Kim McMillin.



Dr. McMillin says there are even studies demonstrating people with primary care doctors have better health outcomes over time.

According to a report by the Texas Primary Care Consortium, primary care physicians comprise about 35% of the active physician workforce in the state. However, primary care only makes up for 6-7% of Texasʼs overall healthcare spending.

Abundant research demonstrates that a strong primary care workforce not only has a positive impact on health outcomes but also keeping patients out of costlier settings such as emergency departments. Unfortunately, Texas suffers from a shortage of primary care physicians and demand is projected to outpace supply through 2030. Making Primary Care Primary, November 2020

Texas Primary Care Consortium

What is the state of primary care in your county?

The Texas Primary Consortium developed an online tool compiled of national and state data sources to present the state of health and primary care. Each county has a profile presenting county and corresponding state data for over 50+ measures across the six domains of demographics, health needs, facilities, workforce, health behaviors, and social determinants of Health.

The consortium says while the information and date is not conclusive and exhaustive, the profiles are intended to guide and advance primary care and health transformation efforts across Texas.