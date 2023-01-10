TEXAS (KIAH) – January is “Cervical Health Awareness Month.” This type of cancer often goes unnoticed and undetected.

In Texas, cervical cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer death in women ages 20-39 and 4th in women ages 40-49. But medical experts say this disease is preventable, with appropriate testing and vaccination.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, routine cervical cancer, screening is the most effective way to prevent cervical cancer or find it early. Meanwhile, the HPV vaccination protects against types of HPV that cause almost all cervical cancers.

“Screening tests are able to find pre-cancerous cells before they turn into cancer, so that’s why screening is so important. With cervical cancer, it’s not one of those cancers where you may have symptoms early on, so it’s really important to get those screening tests done,” said Kara Verbanic, Public Health Educator.

Everyone over the age of 21 should get screened for cervical; cancer regularly.