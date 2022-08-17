A projection clock will help you avoid craning your neck or blinding yourself by checking the time on your smartphone in the dark.

HOUSTON (CW39) If kids don’t get enough sleep in between practices, they become more injury-prone. And without enough shut-eye, they may start slipping in their classes. But how much sleep should they be getting?

That can vary depending on the kid. However, general recommendations are kids six to 12 years of age should be getting nine to 12 hours and when you talk about teenagers, they need sleep too. They may not think they do but they do that eight to 10 hours is a good rule of thumb for teens. Dr. Dominic Lucia of Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Specialty Clinic

Summer is coming to an end, and it’s time to start thinking about proper sleep habits for our kids. With so many schools still left to open, parents are wondering when and how to start transitioning to a more structured schedule.

We should start now. You want to start with the end in mind. When do you start school, work your way back and get those goals incrementally towards that time you want to have their brains primed for learning, and that really involves getting a great night’s sleep. Dr. Dominic Lucia of Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Specialty Clinic

If you start school next Monday, you heard the doctor. Start moving the wake up time earlier little by little now.