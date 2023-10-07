HOUSTON (KIAH) – Autism is the fastest growing neurological difference in the country and in the state, according to a report by the Texas Autism Council.

BlueSprig Pediatrics wants to ensure children grow up appreciating the beauty of neurodiversity.

Krystina Way, Director of Clinical Services at BlueSpring, joined CW39 Houston’s Idolina Peralez in studio to talk about helping parents and caregivers talk to their children about understanding and accepting autism spectrum disorder in the classroom.