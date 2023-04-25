Studies continue to come out saying American youth are in crisis.

Teens today are facing unprecedented mental health challenges, especially teens girls.

While adults have their theories like social media, the Associated Press decided to ask teen girls in four states what they say is behind their distress. This is what was found.

The young ladies say social media is only part of the problem.

Pressures to excel at school are huge.

So are unwanted sexual attention and worries about social issues.

They also feel pressure from a society that puts a premium on women’s looks.

One girl says they’re just trying to survive, “In a society that is out to get us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.