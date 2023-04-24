Long-COVID affects more than 40% of U.S. adults, according to a survey conducted by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention. But children and teens also suffer from post-COVID conditions.

The numbers

According to the National Institute of Health, the prevalence of long-COVID was 25.24% among children and adolescents.

The most common lasting effects were:

Mood symptoms (16.50%)

Fatigue (9.66%)

Sleep disorders (8.42%)

The NIH said children infected by SARS-CoV-2 had a higher risk of

Persistent dyspnea

Anosmia/ageusia

And/or fever compared to controls

One teen’s story with long-COVID

A 15-year-old girl was hoping to have a magical homecoming night. Instead, she fainted and was rushed to the hospital. After months of trying to find answers, it was discovered she is battling with long-COVID.

Gwendolyn Zeroff said her heart rate increases without warning, causing her to faint. She can be unconscious for as little as 30 seconds, but the episodes can last an hour and a half.

Zeroff has also been diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, or POTS. Her family said they have no answer as to when the symptoms of POTS or long-COVD will stop.