TEXAS (KIAH) – A recent study out of Scotland found that one in 20 people suffer from long term COVID. This mirrors findings from the CDC released this past June.

The researchers in Scotland identified those who had a severe infection or those who needed hospitalization were most at risk for long COVID.

The most reported long-term symptoms include chronic fatigue, shortness of breath, trouble concentration, and some memory loss. Many people are calling that “brain fog.”

The researchers also discovered those who were vaccinated prior to infection were better protected from long COVID.

“The good thing from this study that they did, if you’ve had a COVID vaccine, you are less likely to have long COVID symptoms. And if you did get it, you’d have milder symptoms. It’s another push here for the vaccine from this study,” said Dr. David Winter at Baylor Scott & White.