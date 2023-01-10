TEXAS (KIAH) – According to the Texas Influenza Surveillance Report, the positivity rate is down nearly 2.91 percent for week 52. It sits at just above 10.33 percent, which is still in the very high category according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.
Outbreaks went up by 1 last week. It was reported in North Central Texas at a nursing facility.
Two thousand three hundred and fifty-nine deaths have been reported in the state during the current flu season.
|Texas Influenza and Influenza-like Illness
Surveillance Component
|Previous Week
Change
|Current
Week
|Previous
Week†
|Report
Page
|Statewide ILINet Activity Indicator assigned
by CDC (intensity of influenza-like illness)
|Stayed the Same
|Very High
|Very High
|–
|Percentage of specimens positive for
influenza by hospital laboratories
|▼2.91%
|10.33%
|13.24%
|1
|Percentage of visits due to ILI (ILINet)
|▼0.20%
|6.53%
|6.73%
|4
|Number of regions reporting
increased flu/ILI activity
|Stayed the same
|4
|4
|6
|Number of regions reporting
decreased flu/ILI activity
|▲2
|4
|2
|6
|Number of variant/novel influenza
infections
|No change
|0
|0
|6
|Number of ILI/influenza outbreaks
|Decreased
|1
|3
|6
|Number of pediatric influenza deaths
|Decreased
|0
|2
|7