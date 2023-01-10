All three viruses cause sickness with overlapping symptoms. (Getty Images)

TEXAS (KIAH) – According to the Texas Influenza Surveillance Report, the positivity rate is down nearly 2.91 percent for week 52. It sits at just above 10.33 percent, which is still in the very high category according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.

Outbreaks went up by 1 last week. It was reported in North Central Texas at a nursing facility.

Two thousand three hundred and fifty-nine deaths have been reported in the state during the current flu season.

Texas Influenza and Influenza-like Illness

Surveillance Component Previous Week

Change Current

Week Previous

Week† Report

Page Statewide ILINet Activity Indicator assigned

by CDC (intensity of influenza-like illness) Stayed the Same Very High Very High – Percentage of specimens positive for

influenza by hospital laboratories ▼2.91% 10.33% 13.24% 1 Percentage of visits due to ILI (ILINet) ▼0.20% 6.53% 6.73% 4 Number of regions reporting

increased flu/ILI activity Stayed the same 4 4 6 Number of regions reporting

decreased flu/ILI activity ▲2 4 2 6 Number of variant/novel influenza

infections No change 0 0 6 Number of ILI/influenza outbreaks Decreased 1 3 6 Number of pediatric influenza deaths Decreased 0 2 7 Summary of Texas Influenza (Flu) and Influenza-like Illness (ILI) Activity as of January 6, 2023