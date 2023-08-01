HOUSTON (KIAH) – The benefits of breastfeeding for both mom and baby last a lifetime. Breastmilk has hundreds of ingredients and antibodies that help protect babies from illness and allergies. For moms, breastfeeding has been linked to lower rates of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and even certain cancers.

Breastfeeding can be challenging sometimes, and Texas WIC has a free 24/7 lactation support hotline, breastfeeding peer counselors, lactation consultants, and free nutrition and breastfeeding classes available to all Texas moms, regardless of whether they qualify for Texas WIC. Texas WIC also provides women who qualify with a free breast pump and pumping supplies.

WIC benefits are provided at no cost to eligible pregnant women, breastfeeding moms, and families with children younger than 5. Anyone with children under the age of 5 can apply for WIC, including dads, foster parents, guardians, or grandparents. Moms-to-be can qualify for WIC as soon as they find out they’re pregnant. WIC also recently updated its income guidelines, allowing more families to participate.

For more information or to apply, your viewers or listeners can visit TexasWIC.org/apply or call 1-800-942-3678.