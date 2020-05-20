Texas May Have The Most “COVID Babies” Next Year

Health
Posted: / Updated:

With much of the country shut down and most people staying home in the last couple months, many have wondered if there would be a “COVID Baby Boom” next year, caused by pregnancies that have occurred recently.

According to twitter data, the most pregnancy announcements have occurred in the South, Midwest, and Southwestern regions, with Texas taking the top spot.

Map from bodynutrition.org

The top 10 states with pregnancy announcements during COVID-19 are as follows:

1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Maryland
4. Hawaii
5. Arizona
6. Indiana
7. California
8. North Carolina
9. Nevada
10. Illinois

The map was put together by health and wellness site bodynutrition.org (any link attribution would go to them) using trends software with direct access to geotagged twitter data. They do health based trends maps every month.

