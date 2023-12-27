HOUSTON (KIAH) – Millions of Americans are impacted by seasonal affective disorder (SAD), especially during the holiday season as the days get colder and shorter. But in Texas, we typically don’t see those extremely cold winters or huge snow storms like they do further north.

To discuss how Texans do suffer from SAD, Ashley Karpinski, Texas-based licensed mental health professional, sat down with CW39 Houston’s Idolina Peralez to share how even our climate can affect our mental health.