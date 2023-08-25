HOUSTON (KIAH) – August is National Breastfeeding Month, and Texas WIC is sharing resources to support moms and pregnant women to help meet their breastfeeding goals.

“From the start of your pregnancy through your child’s fifth birthday, Texas WIC is here for you every step of the way,” said Texas WIC Nutrition Education and Clinic Services Director Amanda Hovis. “Pregnant women in Texas wanting nutrition advice, moms looking for breastfeeding support and families with young children are encouraged to apply for WIC to help give their children a healthy start to life.”

The benefits of breastfeeding for both mom and baby last a lifetime. Breastmilk has hundreds of ingredients and antibodies that help protect babies from illness and allergies. For moms, breastfeeding has been linked to lower rates of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and even certain cancers.

Breastfeeding can be challenging sometimes, and Texas WIC has a free 24/7 lactation support hotline, breastfeeding peer counselors, lactation consultants, and free nutrition and breastfeeding classes available to all Texas moms, regardless of whether they qualify for Texas WIC. Texas WIC also provides women who qualify with a free breast pump and pumping supplies.

WIC benefits are provided at no cost to eligible pregnant women, breastfeeding moms and families with children younger than 5. Anyone with children under the age of 5 can apply for WIC, including dads, foster parents, guardians or grandparents. Moms-to-be can qualify for WIC as soon as they find out they’re pregnant. WIC recently updated its income guidelines, allowing more families to participate.

For more information or to apply, visit TexasWIC.org/apply or call 1-800-942-3678.