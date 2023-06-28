HOUSTON (KIAH) – Wednesday is International Yoga Day, a day that aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India, according to the United Nations (UN) website. The UN proclaimed June 21 as International Day of Yoga.

Farida Meguid stopped by the CW39 Houston studio to explain the benefits of yoga and give us a demonstration with Allison Cunningham and CW39 Houston News Director Angel Covarrubias.