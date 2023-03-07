TEXAS (KIAH) – While regular checkups are good for detecting many health issues early, cardiologists said the best way to truly see what is happening with your heart is to get a CT calcium scoring scan.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Texas, and contrary to misconception, it can affect people of all ages. That’s why a cardiac calcium scan can be so helpful. It takes only 10 minutes.

This is how it works. An electron beam works to detect and measure the amount of calcium in the heart arteries.

Here is a look at the early warning signs of heart disease:

Chest pain

Tightness

Pressure or aching beneath the breastbone

Shortness of breath, with or without exertion

Extreme fatigue

Swelling over parts of your body

A tingling sensation

The American Heart Association has resources and additional warning signs of heart attack and cardiac arrest.