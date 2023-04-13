It’s a crucial conversation to have, but it’s often a subject we want to avoid: end of life decisions. If you are faced with an emergency, or in a situation you can’t speak for yourself, here are some things to consider.

First, make “files of life” that you share with your loved ones and especially your emergency contact. This would be a document with your address, medications, and current health information on them. This should be made for all your family members, regardless of age.

Second, pick a healthcare proxy. Your proxy would be the person who makes decisions on your behalf if you become unable to.

“It’s really important to have someone you especially trust, somebody who is aware of what things you would want or don’t want because they can make decisions on whether they keep you on life support,” said Bridget Diggins, Public Health Nurse.