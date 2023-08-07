TEXAS (KIAH) – Pediatricians are urging parents to get their child’s annual exam before school starts. They said now is a good time since they can also do a sports physical.

While there are many similarities, the annual exam focuses on developmental milestones — how your child is growing, eating, and are they getting enough sleep. It is also a time to go over safety and behavioral issues.

Meanwhile, sports physicals make sure that your child is safe to participate in whatever sport they would like.

“So, we focus a lot on heart health, assessing family history – if there’s any risk factors that might put your child at higher risk for things. We do lots of strength tests, as well as assess for anything that might hinder your child or make it unsafe for them to participate in sports,” explained Anna Dick, NP, Baylor Scott and White Health.