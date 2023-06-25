HOUSTON (KIAH) - The Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center offers different programs that help patients heal with faith. The Institute for Spirituality's Stuart Nelson, Acting President and Executive Vice President, and Cyrus Wirls, Director of Programs, stopped the CW39 Houston studio to discuss the mission of the Institute and how you can find healing through their Mind Body Skills program.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction