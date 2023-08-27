TEXAS (KIAH) – Millions of children and teens have been diagnosed with a concussion or brain injury in 2022, according to new data released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly 2.3 million kids were identified through a survey where a parent or guardian responded that a doctor, nurse, trainer, or other health professional confirmed to them that the child received a concussion or brain injury diagnosis.

Doctors explained the brain can suffer major consequences if it takes another blow before it’s fully healed. Those consequence can include brain swelling, even bleeding into the brain.

“So, after a concussion, you must stay out of any active sport if it was totally healed. We also know that multiple concussions can lead to dementia,” advised Dr. David Winter, Baylor Scott & White Health.