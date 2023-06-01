HOUSTON (KIAH) – May is Mental Health Awareness, which is particularly important this year. According to a recent survey, mental health emergency department visits increased by 8% annually, with 13% of patients revisiting within six months.

To discuss early intervention methods, Pediatric Emergency Physician Dr. Christina Jones sat down with CW39 Houston’s Idolina Peralez to let parents know what early warning signed to be on the lookout for.

Dr. Johns shares more on the rising respiratory viruses and more health issues that impact children on her Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok accounts.