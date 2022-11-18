(KIAH) – Flu cases continue to increase week to week across Texas as we start heading into the busy holiday season.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a nearly 5 percent increase in positive cases, but those are just for cases tested at hospital labs.

The Texas flu positivity rate is 28.97 percent. That’s why the CDC has our status at very high.

If you haven’t had the chance to get your flu shot, medical experts say you still have time.

“While you may not have the full benefits of the vaccine, you still would get substantial benefits from the vaccine and of course, the holiday not only as on Thursday next week, but extends over the weekend so each day adds to increasing protection,”

Here’s an option for getting your flu vaccine with an incentive that may make the shot worth it.

Harris County Public Health will be offering flu shots at no charge during a vaccine event at the Holocaust Museum Houston today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will then receive free admission to the museum and complimentary parking. Holocaust Museum Houston is located at 5401 Caroline Street.

Along with free flu shots, you can also get your 1st, 2nd and booster doses of the Covid vaccine. Children ages 17 or younger must have a signed consent form to receive a dose.

Monkeypox vaccines are available but require an advance appointment. Call 832-927-0707 to secure a Monkeypox vaccination time.

Spanish-speaking translators will be onsite.

No Photo ID is required, but those receiving 2nd and booster doses must bring their vaccination card with them. Insurance is not required.

Walk-ins will be accepted.