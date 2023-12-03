This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Did you know people who are having a heart attack may never experience chest pain? The idea that heart attacks always come with chest pain is just one common heart health myth that could cause people to miss the signs of a heart attack and wind up in the operation room.

Common untrue-myths include:

People with a low body-weight don’t get heart attacks

Taking statins means you don’t need a heart-healthy diet

Heart disease primarily impacts men

An oncologist from Baylor Scott and Health said believing any one of those common myths can have life threatening consequences.

“We know that heart disease can affect many different people in many different stages of life. So even if you don’t have some of those predisposing risk factors, still a healthy diet, healthy exercise habits, quitting smoking and being just very mindful of some of your cardiac numbers are going to be important,” explained Dr. Widmer, MD, PhD, cardiologist, Baylor Scott and White.

Those cardiac numbers he’s referring to are blood pressure, heart rate and cholesterol.