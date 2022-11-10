Nearly 35% of Texas have high cholesterol, which is slightly above the national statistics, according to America’s Health Rankings. While dietary supplements are marketed as a better option for a healthy heart, a new study shows they actually do not improve cardiovascular health.

“Commonly used supplements for quote on quote heart health don’t work. They don’t lower LDL cholesterol, they don’t lower tri-glyceride compared to placebo. And they’re vastly inferior,” Dr. Luke Laffin, Cleveland Clinic Preventive Cardiologist.

Statins like Crestor or Lipitor are prescribed to millions of Americans to reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke. But because of potential side effects, many opt for supplements.

However in a recent study, researchers found their effectiveness to lower LDL or bad cholesterol to be lacking, especially compared to statins.

“Supplements are not necessarily without harm. So, talk with your doctor. If you need lowering cholesterol medications , get the real thing. Not some over the counter nonsense,” said Dr. Laffin.

The study looked at health date for 190-participants who either took the statin medication, a placebo, or supplement. The study specifically looked at fish oil, cinnamon, garlic, turmeric, plant sterols or red yeast rice.

Researchers determined “none of the dietary supplements demonstrated a significant decrease in LDL-C compared with placebo.”