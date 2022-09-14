Safety in the car with the example of a seated, belted teddy bear in the car (Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) – September is Baby Safety Month, and we are talking to medical experts about how age affects the probability of injuries.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that in 2020, 42% of children killed in car crashes were unrestrained.

One trauma coordinator we spoke with says she sees children of all ages injured in auto accidents.

She explains teenagers feel like they are invincible and don’t wear seat belts while younger children are not restrained properly or not restrained at all.

She does note there is an age group that is more prone to injury during an accident.

“We’ve had a really high spike recently in kind of that four to 8/12 age range. And I think it’s because parents are kind of unclear at what kind of car seat boosters seat, [or] do they even need a seat. And so, I think it’s really important to understand that until you are 4’9″ tall, you should be in a booster seat so that your seatbelt appropriately fits your child,” said Krista Easley, trauma coordinator, Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical.