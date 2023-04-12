TEXAS – If aches and pains have you constantly reaching for pain relievers, it may be time to try physical therapy. Our partners at Baylor Scott & White tell us physical therapy is often recommended after an injury or surgery. But, did you know it can also help with less acute issues like aching knees or a painful back?

Physical therapist Jessica Wulke pointed out whether it’s a major injury or just a nagging issue, physical therapy can help prevent bigger problems in the future.

“For example, if you injure your ankle, a lot of times if you don’t address those deficits of the ankle, it can lead to knee, hip and back problems. So, if we address what has happened with the injury, it helps to prevent other injuries but also allows you to return back to a normal way of life,” said Wulke, Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation.

And physical therapy doesn’t mean you will have a lot of visits to the office. Wulke says it’s important to meet with your physical therapist to come up with a game plan, but many exercises can be done at home.