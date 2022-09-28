TEXAS – Pediatricians are warning parents of children under the age of four to be on the lookout for choking hazards. One of the biggest threats is button batteries.

These small batteries are not only in toys, but can be found in a variety of small household items and watches.

Button batteries are so dangerous because if a child swallows one, it can get stuck in the esophagus potentially causing severe burns and even holes – making the child extremely sick.

“Just suspecting that your child swallowed a button battery is a true medical emergency and warrants a visit to the emergency department as soon as possible.” Dr. Dominic Lucia, Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center

Additional resources

Food is also a big chocking hazard for children under the age of 4. The following mealtime supervision guidelines from the Texas Health and Human Services recommend parents and caregivers:

Always supervise mealtimes. Never leave a young child alone with food.

Young infants should eat pureed foods.

Once older infants can sit up on their own, then soft foods can be cut into small pieces no larger than one-half inch.

Encourage children to chew food well. Insist that children sit down while eating.

Children should never run, walk, play or lie down with food in their mouths.

Here are additional choking prevention tips from Texas Health. They say:

Do not offer—or allow siblings to offer—unsafe foods to a baby or toddler. These include hot dogs, nuts, chunks of meat, grapes, hard candy, popcorn, chunks of peanut butter and uncooked vegetables.

Keep toys with small parts and other small household items (buttons, round disc batteries, coins, etc.) out of your baby’s or toddler’s reach.

Do not give your baby or toddler a balloon without strict supervision. Pieces of balloons that pop (especially near or in a young child’s mouth) can quickly become a dangerous choking hazard.