HOUSTON (KIAH) – Texas ranks fourth in the nation in the number of Alzheimer’s disease cases and second in the number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The Alzheimer’s Association estimated 400,000 Texans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s in Texas. They add Alzheimer’s costs the state’s Medicaid program $3.2 billion.

There is hope on the horizon. Japanese drugmaker Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen had announced earlier this fall that the drug lecanemab appeared to work, a badly needed success after repeated disappointments in the quest for better Alzheimer’s treatments.

New research shows an experimental Alzheimer’s drug modestly slowed the brain disease’s inevitable worsening, but how much of a difference did it make in people’s lives?

“I think there is no doubt that a clinically meaningful benefit when translated to a person and their family can, in fact, be translated into how much time we have with our loved ones,” Maria Carrillo, Alzheimer’s Association.

Researchers and the medical community are getting their first peek at results from a drug called the lecanemab. The medication was put to the test in a study of nearly 1,800 people in the earliest stages of the mind-robbing disease. The data was presented at an Alzheimer’s meeting in San Francisco last week and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Every two weeks for 18 months, study participants received intravenous lecanemab or a dummy infusion. Researchers tracked them using an 18-point scale that measures cognitive and functional ability.

Those given lecanemab declined more slowly — delaying patients’ worsening by about five months over the course of the study. Additionally, recipients of the drugs were 31% less likely to advance to the next stage of the disease during the study.

“We believe this provides hope to patients, caregivers and physicians,” said Dr. Michael Irizarry, Eisai.

But doctors are divided over how much difference those changes may make for patients and families.

“We all understand that this is not a cure, and we’re all trying to really grasp what it means to slow Alzheimer’s, because this is a first, this is a first for us,” said Carrillo.

The trial is important because it shows a drug that attacks a sticky protein called amyloid — considered a chief culprit behind Alzheimer’s.

Amyloid-targeting drugs can cause side effects that include swelling and bleeding in the brain, and lecanemab did as well in about 13% of recipients. Eisai said most were mild or asymptomatic.

Also, two deaths have been publicly reported among lecanemab users who also were taking blood-thinning medications for other health problems. Eisai said the deaths can’t be attributed to the Alzheimer’s drug.

The Food and Drug Administration is considering accelerated approval of lecanemab, with a decision expected in early January. If approved, it would be the second anti-amyloid drug on the market.

Nearly all treatments available for the 6 million Americans with Alzheimer’s, and millions more worldwide, only temporarily ease symptoms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.