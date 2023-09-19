HOUSTON (CW39) September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. And Houston non-profit “Ovarcome” has been a force in bringing awareness and resources to women fighting this disease. Now you can join them in their cause by getting involved in “Teal Talk Day”.

On September 23, is officially Global Teal Talk Day. It’s a day to bring awareness to ovarian cancer. With over 300-thousand women diagnosed with ovarian cancer worldwide each year, this date is set aside to provide an outlet to fight this form of cancer in women of all ages.

CW39’s Sharron Melton talks with the founder and president of Ovarcome, Runsi Sen and ovarian cancer survivor, Betty White, about the importance of “Teal Talk Day” and how it is changing lives for the better.