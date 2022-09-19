TEXAS – We had a brief break from the heat, but the 90s are back in the forecast. That means kids participating in outdoor school activities, like band, football, and cheer to name a few, need to take extra precautions to stay healthy.

Baylor Scott and White Primary Care Sports Medicine Physician Laura Irvin said hydration is one of the most important ways to stay safe. She recommended having a conversation with your child about drinking enough fluids before practice gets started. That means drinking at least eight glasses of water a day, but also ensuring they hydrate well the day before practice.

“But it’s also making sure they’re not dehydrated with electrolytes. So that’s mixing in a sports drink as well, specifically if they’re going to be working out for longer than 30 minutes out in the heat to help replenish what they’re losing through sweat,” she explained.

Irvin added making sure kids eat enough throughout the day is an important part of recovery, as is enough sleep. She recommends getting back into the rhythm of regular bedtime and allowing older children to pack their own snack.