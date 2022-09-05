Baby car seat toys can help with infant development and keep your child entertained on long or short car rides.

(CW39) — September is Baby Safety Month, and this week, we are talking to a pediatrician about the importance of car seat safety.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car seats and boosters provide protection for infants and children in a car, yet car crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13.

Dr. Krista Easley at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center shares important tips for parents to ensure their child’s car seat is installed properly.

“So, each car seat is unique and different. First thing, most car seats on the side will tell you the height and weight minimum and maximum for your child. So you should make sure you’re buying a car seat that’s appropriately sized for your child.

“Secondly, you can go if you don’t feel comfortable installing, there’s a wonderful website, safekids.org, where you can look up all the safe car seat installers who are certified in your zip code area. Next, if you don’t want to do that, there is a lovely pamphlet that comes with every single car seat that should tell you how to properly install it.”

Dr. Easley points out car seats also have some new safety features, like the bubbles that show if the car seat is tilted the right way and the five-point harness.

For additional resources on installing a car seat properly, you can check out the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s Car Seats and Booster Seats page.