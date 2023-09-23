HOUSTON (KIAH) – Has your child already started complaining about back pain this school year? It may be because their backpacks are jammed with school supplies, books, and snacks.

We talked to a pediatrician at Baylor Scott and White who has been treating kids with back pain caused by overloaded or improperly worn backpacks. He said to prevent injury:

First purchase a quality backpack with padded straps to help distribute the weight.

Wear them properly, so no throwing it over one shoulder. Use both traps.

Backpacks should be worn high and tight on their back.

If the backpack has a horizontal chest strap, encourage your kids to use it to distribute weight.

Do some decluttering to remove any unnecessary contents to keep the weight lower.