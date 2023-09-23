HOUSTON (KIAH) – Has your child already started complaining about back pain this school year? It may be because their backpacks are jammed with school supplies, books, and snacks.
We talked to a pediatrician at Baylor Scott and White who has been treating kids with back pain caused by overloaded or improperly worn backpacks. He said to prevent injury:
- First purchase a quality backpack with padded straps to help distribute the weight.
- Wear them properly, so no throwing it over one shoulder. Use both traps.
- Backpacks should be worn high and tight on their back.
- If the backpack has a horizontal chest strap, encourage your kids to use it to distribute weight.
- Do some decluttering to remove any unnecessary contents to keep the weight lower.