HOUSTON (KIAH) – Has your child already started complaining about back pain this school year? It may be because their backpacks are jammed with school supplies, books, and snacks.

We talked to a pediatrician at Baylor Scott and White who has been treating kids with back pain caused by overloaded or improperly worn backpacks. He said to prevent injury:

  • First purchase a quality backpack with padded straps to help distribute the weight.
  • Wear them properly, so no throwing it over one shoulder. Use both traps.
  • Backpacks should be worn high and tight on their back.
  • If the backpack has a horizontal chest strap, encourage your kids to use it to distribute weight.
  • Do some decluttering to remove any unnecessary contents to keep the weight lower.