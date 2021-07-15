Top 25 excuses for avoiding workouts

HOUSTON (KIAH) Too tired to work out? Most are according to a new workout survey. Not enough time in the day? One out of four Brits say more exercise would be possible if days were longer. So until we can BEND SPACE AND TIME, forget about working out more.

1. Too tired

2. Weather – Rain specifically

3. Weather – Too cold

4. Feeling sick

5. Just ate

6. Too late

7. No time

8. Feel sore

9. It’s boring

10. Left work too late

