HOUSTON (CW39) The plastic surgery industry is experiencing its biggest demand in history and Houston is following suit with a high demand for popular body contouring and facial cosmetic procedures this summer.

Dr. Christopher Balinger, MD, a leading plastic and reconstructive surgeon and founder of Houston Plastic Surgery Associates, said he has seen a large increase in Houston area patients seeking a confidence boost this summer from some of the industry’s hottest trends.

Dr. Balinger and his team perform a wide range of advanced custom surgical, reconstructive, and non-surgical treatments for the face, breasts, and body at Houston Plastic Surgery Associates, located in Houston Heights.

From lips to noses, tummies and butts to hips, these are some the hottest surgical procedures right now in Dr. Balinger’s Houston office:

1. Body Contouring/ Liposuction, Tummy Tucks



Liposuction is the procedure Dr. Balinger’s patients are choosing to get rid of excess fat and sculpt their body to an attractive, toned contour. The surgical procedure uses a suction technique to remove stubborn fat from specific areas of the body, such as the abdomen, hips, thighs, buttocks, arms, or neck, to shape and contour each area. The resulting contour changes are generally permanent, as long as your weight remains stable.



Tummy tuck surgery, also known as abdominoplasty, is also popular right now. Over time, or due to weight gain and loss, pregnancy, or genetics, adults can develop a bulging, fatty, or sagging tummy that no exercise will resolve. The surgery removes excess fat and skin and, in most cases, restores weakened or separated muscles creating an abdominal profile that is flatter, smoother and firmer.



Dr. Balinger also offers women who meet certain health criteria a custom “plus-sized tummy tuck” that creates a more sculpted, shapely figure for higher BMI patients.

2. Brazilian Butt Lift

The demand for hourglass shapes and larger, rounder bottoms is the fastest growing procedure in the US and is easily one of Houston’s top five. Dr. Balinger said the Brazilian butt lift (BBL) is an increasingly popular procedure among Houston patients for improving butt appearance by transferring natural fat to sculpt the rear. The doctor cautions patients looking for a more curvaceous butt, to make sure their BBL surgeon is Board Certified, and to do their homework when looking to filler injections as an alternative procedure.

3. Breast Lifts and Augmentation



A breast lift, or mastopexy, is a custom surgical procedure to bring the breasts a beautiful, natural-looking lift. The popular procedure helps rewind the clock on changes that occur in breast tissues over time, after having children, or after a significant weight loss.



Breast augmentation involves using breast implants or fat transfer to increase the size of the breasts, achieve a more rounded breast shape or improve natural breast size asymmetry. Dr. Balinger advises choosing the right plastic surgeon is of critical importance if you are considering breast augmentation. As a highly skilled breast augmentation surgeon, he suggests patients review the surgeon’s credentials, read reviews, do research and view before/after photos of their work before committing to a surgeon for the procedure.

4. Rhinoplasty



Commonly referred to as a ‘nose job’, Rhinoplasty remains one of the most popular plastic surgery procedures for both men and women in Houston. The procedure is often used cosmetically to improve a person’s confidence and compliment their overall appearance, but it is also performed to restore healthy breathing and reconstruct broken or disfigured noses.



Rhinoplasty procedures can achieve a host desired outcomes from making noses and nostrils larger or smaller, more asymmetrical, removing bumps, changing the angle between the nose and upper lip, to almost anything a patient desires.

5. Lip Lifts and Lip Augmentation



Lip enhancements are also extremely popular this summer and can be performed through different procedures to achieve beautiful, natural-looking lips.



A lip lift is an outpatient surgical procedure Dr. Balinger performs to shorten the philtrum – the space between your nose and the top of the upper lip. This surgery adds height to the lips, as opposed to volume. It increases the amount of visible pink tissue, making the lips appear fuller and more pronounced.



Lip augmentation is the ideal procedure for those looking for plump, fuller, beautifully defined lips. Dr. Balinger performs lip augmentation with dermal filler injections as well as lip implants for a long-lasting enhancement.

Dr. Balinger also noted he has seen a strong uptick in male patients for gynecomastia surgery (reduction of breast tissue in men) this summer.