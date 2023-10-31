HOUSTON – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimated there are an average of 3,600 Halloween-related injuries that need to be treated in the emergency department annually. Kids can get hurt while trick-or-treating, tripping on their costumes, carving pumpkins, and decorating.

Among the injured, 44 percent were under 18 years old and about six percent of all injuries were to children two years old or younger.

Pediatric emergency physician Dr. Christina Johns, Senior Medical Advisor at PM Pediatric Care, shared the top injuries she sees Halloween night, how they happen, and how to prevent them.

